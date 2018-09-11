Rhodes Scholar visits Starkville Rotary Club

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- The Starkville Rotary club had a special visitor for their meeting Monday.

Noah Barbieri made a quick stop in Starkville before he leaves the country for grad school.

He told Rotary members about his path to being named a Rhodes Scholar and the challenges he faced.

Last year he was one of 32 students across the country to be awarded this scholarship.

“It’s really amazing to meet different people from the community. I only know a couple people from Starkville as it is right now, so through this and meeting people who make a difference in the community, meeting businessmen, politicians, I just try to learn from them. More than anything I am speaking to them but afterward I’m talking to people picking their brain talking about how they think the state needs to be changed but hopefully I can use some of those ideas in the future,” said Barbieri.

Next week, Barbieri will be taking his next step in life by heading off to Oxford, England to begin graduate school.