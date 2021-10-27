Richard Rula has building in his name at Mississippi State University

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – This year’s Homecoming at Mississippi State is extra special for one alumnus.

Richard Rula of Ridgeland joined MSU President Mark Keenum and other dignitaries to cut the ribbon on the University’s newest academic building – the Richard A. Rula Engineering and Science Complex.

The 70,000 square-foot building will be home to the Rula School of Civil and Environmental Engineering.

It has classrooms, offices, and new, state of the art labs.

“Education was always very important to me. I came up here and got an education. The education helped me to get where I am today, and when the opportunity arose, I took it. And I am so proud that we have finally got the building built, and some students are in there and more in the future,” said Richard Rula, Project Benefactor.

“This is going to allow us a lot more research, in-depth research, which opens up opportunities, one for our faculty, and that helps bring students along,” said Britt Hull, civil engineer student.

Richard Rula was the 2019 National Alumnus of the Year and the owner of Hemphill Construction Company.