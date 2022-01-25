Rickea Jackson, the SEC’s leading scorer, is leaving Mississippi State

On January 20th, Mississippi State forward Rickea Jackson scored 27 points and almost helped lead MSU to a comeback victory against No. 13 Georgia. Four days later, the SEC’s leading scorer announced on Twitter that she is entering the transfer portal.

“First and foremost, I would like to say that my time in Starkville has been absolutely amazing. It was always a dream to play in the SEC, and Hail State gave me that incredible opportunity,” Jackson said in the statement.

“I have grown so much as an individual and as a basketball player over the past three years. Starkville became home and I will always be part of the Mississippi State family. With that being said, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal and find a new place to call home. Thanks to everyone who has supported me along the way.”

Myah Taylor and Jessika Carter are the only players still on the roster from Vic Shaefer’s team and Carter hasn’t played for the Bulldogs this season.