HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCBI) – A Mississippi man was killed after investigators said his boat capsized in Tennessee.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency identified the man as Jeffery Dilworth, 56, of Rienzi.

Investigators said Dilworth was fishing alone Wednesday morning below the Pickwick Dam in Hardin County, Tennessee.

CBS affiliate WBBJ reported it’s believed his 16-foot aluminum Jon boat filled with water and overturned just before noon Wednesday.