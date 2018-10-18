Rig carrying asphalt overturns

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A paving project comes to a stop after a truck carrying asphalt overturns.

The accident happened on the Highway 82 east on ramp, from Highway 45 Alternate in Lowndes County.

State troopers believe the load shifted and the big rig turned over.

An MHP spokesman says the driver of the truck, Kevin Brown, 33, of Columbus, was taken to the hospital.

Brown did not appear to be seriously injured.

Traffic was backed up while the scene was cleared.

The incident remains under investigation.