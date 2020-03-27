Rigsby Takes Over As Head Coach Of Noxapater Football

NOXAPATER, Miss. (WCBI) — Noxapater welcomes in a new era of tiger football.

Roy Rigsby takes over as Noxapater’s newest head football coach.

Rigsby joins the Tigers with 17 years of experience, replacing former head coach Casey Orr.

Orr left the program in February to take over the head coaching job at Kosciusko high school.

Rigsby joins the Tigers after coaching for five seasons at Natchez High School. He resigned back in December of 2019.

During his stint with the Bulldogs, Rigsby finished with a 27-41 overall record and a 5A playoff appearance back in 2018.