Meteorologist Jacob Dickey’s high school geometry teacher made a bet with Jacob over the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Game. If the Mississippi State Women’s team won, Miss Riley would have to name a math theorem after Jacob. As Miss Riley is an avid fan of the Fighting Irish, she wanted a traditional Irish Potato Soup. Thus, here we are (and we’ll add rotten to the name just to be clear how we feel!)

This potato soup is a rich and hearty meal perfect for an appetizer or even a main dish. There are even some vegetables mixed in that you won’t be able to taste without knowing about it!

Ingredients:

3 cups chicken stock

1 cup water

5 oz bacon bits

2 lbs Yukon Gold Potatoes

1 medium yellow onion, diced

1 large handful chopped spinach

1 heaping cup chopped broccoli

4 tbsp butter

1/3 cup flour

12 oz can evaporated milk1 cup shredded cheese

1 cup greek yogurt/sour cream

salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

1. Add bacon, stock, water, potatoes and veggies together into Crock-Pot.

2. Cook low and slow 6-8 hours, stirring occasionally.

3. Before serving, on a stove-top you’ll make a roux to give it its flavor. You’ll know its done when the potatoes are soft and able to be mashed easily with a spoon.

4. Over medium heat, melt butter on stove top. Stir in evaporated milk and whisk flour in slowly.

5. When your roux is smooth, add it into the crock-pot and stir together.

6. Add cheese, greek yogurt, seasonings into crock-pot and stir together.

7. Serve with toppings on the side, including bacon, cheese, chives and sour cream.