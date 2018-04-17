Riley’s Potato Soup

By
Jacob Dickey
-
0

Meteorologist Jacob Dickey’s high school geometry teacher made a bet with Jacob over the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Game.  If the Mississippi State Women’s team won, Miss Riley would have to name a math theorem after Jacob.  As Miss Riley is an avid fan of the Fighting Irish, she wanted a traditional Irish Potato Soup.  Thus, here we are (and we’ll add rotten to the name just to be clear how we feel!)

This potato soup is a rich and hearty meal perfect for an appetizer or even a main dish.  There are even some vegetables mixed in that you won’t be able to taste without knowing about it!

- Advertisement -

Ingredients:
3 cups chicken stock
1 cup water
5 oz bacon bits
2 lbs Yukon Gold Potatoes
1 medium yellow onion, diced
1 large handful chopped spinach
1 heaping cup chopped broccoli
4 tbsp butter
1/3 cup flour
12 oz can evaporated milk1 cup shredded cheese
1 cup greek yogurt/sour cream
salt and pepper to taste

Directions:
1. Add bacon, stock, water, potatoes and veggies together into Crock-Pot.
2. Cook low and slow 6-8 hours, stirring occasionally.
3. Before serving, on a stove-top you’ll make a roux to give it its flavor.  You’ll know its done when the potatoes are soft and able to be mashed easily with a spoon.
4. Over medium heat, melt butter on stove top.  Stir in evaporated milk and whisk flour in slowly.
5. When your roux is smooth, add it into the crock-pot and stir together.
6. Add cheese, greek yogurt, seasonings into crock-pot and stir together.
7. Serve with toppings on the side, including bacon, cheese, chives and sour cream.
Report a Typo
SHARE