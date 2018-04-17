Meteorologist Jacob Dickey’s high school geometry teacher made a bet with Jacob over the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Game. If the Mississippi State Women’s team won, Miss Riley would have to name a math theorem after Jacob. As Miss Riley is an avid fan of the Fighting Irish, she wanted a traditional Irish Potato Soup. Thus, here we are (and we’ll add rotten to the name just to be clear how we feel!)
This potato soup is a rich and hearty meal perfect for an appetizer or even a main dish. There are even some vegetables mixed in that you won’t be able to taste without knowing about it!
Ingredients:
3 cups chicken stock
1 cup water
5 oz bacon bits
2 lbs Yukon Gold Potatoes
1 medium yellow onion, diced
1 large handful chopped spinach
1 heaping cup chopped broccoli
4 tbsp butter
1/3 cup flour
12 oz can evaporated milk1 cup shredded cheese
1 cup greek yogurt/sour cream
salt and pepper to taste