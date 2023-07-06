Rinse and Repeat Weather Pattern

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – You know the drill: a chance for rain and storms each day.

TONIGHT: Rain and storms should come to an end before 10 PM. After that, dry conditions briefly settle in tonight under partly cloudy skies. Low near 72°.

FRIDAY: Very similar to previous days. Expect a mix of sun and clouds early, then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90°.

THIS WEEKEND: Slightly more active. We’ll have another round of scattered thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon, and some of them could be strong with heavy rain and gusty winds. The same goes for Sunday, but storms seem a little more likely. Some could have heavy rain and strong winds. Highs will be in the low 90s on Saturday, then slightly below average in the upper 80s on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Highs remain in the upper 80s to near 90°, with the chance for a shower or storm each day. After Monday, rain and storm coverage should be more isolated. We’ll keep you posted!