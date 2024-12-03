Ripley man charged with felony shoplifting in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Persistence pays off in a theft investigation in Tupelo.
Tupelo Police have arrested a Ripley man in connection with a pair of shoplifting cases from late September and early October.
On September 30, Tupelo Vape Shop reported a felony shoplifting incident.
To be considered a felony in Mississippi, the value of stolen property must be at least $1,000.
A week later, Cloud City Vape in Tupelo also reported a felony shoplifting incident.
Investigators identified Rashad Fryar of Ripley as the suspect in those cases, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Saturday, Tupelo Police pulled Fryar over on a traffic stop and arrested him.
A judge has set his bond at $10,000.