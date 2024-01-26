Rising water: Areas of Noxubee County see flooding

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The rains have been coming down for the past two days. Now, the waters are beginning to rise around the area.

In Noxubee County, flooding concerns prompted school officials to release students early.

In the eastern part of the county, water was beginning to cover Fox Chase and Buggs Ferry roads.

Flooding was becoming a concern in Lowndes County as well.

Emergency Services Director Cindy Lawrence told WCBI that Hobbs Shelton and Old Macon Roads had been closed.

