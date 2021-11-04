Riverwalk Pedestrian Bridge will stay closed for foreseeable future

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A popular Columbus landmark will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

Repairs to the Riverwalk Pedestrian Bridge aren’t likely to begin anytime soon, and when they do they’re going to be expensive.

The “Old River Bridge” as it’s sometimes known was severely damaged in February 2020 when it was struck by a runaway barge filled with limestone.

The City of Columbus is in ongoing litigation with Cooper Marine, the company that owns that barge.

City Attorney Jeff Turnage says there are a couple of things complicating the process.

“We know what damage has been done, but how to fix it has not yet been determined (BUTTED SOT) Another issue that makes it more expensive is we can’t just fix it in the cheapest way possible. That looks ugly. Because it’s a national landmark, and it comes under the purview of the Department of Archives and History, who has to approve any repair,” said Jeff Turnage.

A repair proposal from Cooper Marine that was submitted by the city has been rejected for not meeting Mississippi Department of Archives and History standards.