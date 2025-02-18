Road closed due to bridge repair in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation is working on a long-term fix to repair a Lowndes County bridge.

Old West Point Road remains closed after the bridge that spans over Highway 82 was struck this past weekend.

An MDOT spokesman said the bridge was hit this past weekend.

That impact knocked down some material MDOT had in place from when the bridge was struck back in October.

The transportation department is working on a plan to make permanent repairs.

No timeline has been established.

