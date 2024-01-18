Road closings: Two roads in Golden Triangle area closed to traffic

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – There are two official road closings to tell you about in the Golden Triangle.

In Lowndes County, Mert Rickman Road is closed. That’s just off of Highway 182.

Multiple vehicles have slid off of that road.

Starkville police said a portion of Louisville Street is closed. It’s the section between Emerson School and Industrial Park Road.

A lot of melting did occur on area roads. However, many shady spots remain covered in ice and there’s refreezing that is expected.

