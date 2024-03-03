Road closure in Tupelo may affect Monday morning commute
South Thomas St. from Ewell Ave. to Confederate Ave. in Tupelo will be closed on Monday morning, March 4, at 8 a.m.
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – For those of you in Tupelo, your commute to work may be affected Monday morning.
South Thomas St. from Ewell Ave. to Confederate Ave. in Tupelo will be closed on Monday morning, March 4, at 8 a.m.
Tupelo Water and Light crews will repair a sewer line.
Detour signs will divert traffic to Stewart Drive.
That section will be reopened when work is completed.