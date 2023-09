Road closure notice: Lockridge Street in Tupelo will be closed Monday

Lockridge Street Sewer Line Being Replaced Monday

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo drivers, you may need to take a little extra time for your Monday morning commute.

Tupelo Water and Light crews will be replacing a sewer line on Lockridge Street.

The north end of Lockridge next to Porter Memorial Park Cemetery will be closed from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter