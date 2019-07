LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Some Lowndes County drivers might have to find a different way to commute in the morning.

The Lowndes County Road Department will be temporarily closing a road Wednesday.

Cal-Steens Road will be closed from Highway 12 to Anderson Grove Road.

The road will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for culvert replacement.