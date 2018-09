TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Heads up for drivers in Tupelo.

Broadway between Troy and Main Streets will be closed on Friday.

Tupelo Water And Light crews will be putting in new water meters.

Barricades will be set up on Broadway from Troy to Main Street.

The streets will be blocked off from 8 in the morning until noon.

New meters are being placed at Feemster Lake Road, Briar Road, E Main Street, N. Eason Blvd., Hillsdale Drive, Murphree Drive, Shady Acres Road and Morningside Drive.