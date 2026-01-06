Road closure to be expected at Bridge SA-106 in Lee Co.

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lee County Road Department is announcing an immediate road closure in the northeastern part of the county.

County Road 1766 will be closed at Bridge SA-106.

This is between County Roads 1389 and 1325 in the area between the Auburn and Eggville communities.

The bridge runs over Boguefala Creek.

There are immediate, necessary repairs that must be made.

The road will be closed for approximately 4 months or until repairs are complete.

