Road closures in Tupelo may affect routes this week

Walsh Road from Endville Road to Timberlane Road will be closed to through traffic from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This closure will last from Monday, June 24 through Friday, June 28 for roadway construction.

Be on the lookout for detour routes.

