Road closures may affect your Sunday morning route

North Green Street from North Gloster Street to Madison Street will be closed to through traffic beginning at 7 a.m. on March 24 to allow a Tupelo Water and Light crew to repair a water line

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A few roads in Tupelo will be closed and may affect your Sunday morning route.

North Green Street from North Gloster Street to Madison Street will be closed to through traffic beginning at 7 a.m. on March 24 to allow a Tupelo Water and Light crew to repair a water line.

There will be a detour set up on Madison Street and that section will be reopened once repairs are completed.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X