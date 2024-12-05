Road closures to be expected in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Drivers in Columbus! Your commute around town may be affected due to railroad repairs.

Starting Thursday, December 5 through Friday, December 6, 11th street will be closed until 5:00 p.m.

Also, beginning Saturday, December 7 through Sunday, December 8, 3rd avenue will be under construction for repair.

Towards the beginning of next week, be sure to find an alternate route if you are driving through Washington Avenue. Railroad repairs will be continuing through Monday, December 9 until Tuesday, December 10.

Lastly, during your midweek commute, 14th avenue will get repairs starting Wednesday, December 11 through Thursday, December 12.

All road closures with start at 7 a.m., and will continue until 5 p.m.

