Road crews have finished paving Blackjack Road

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – After a few bumps in the road, a major road project in Oktibbeha County is complete.

The busy stretch of road runs adjacent to the Mississippi State Campus and is a major artery for drivers who live in the eastern part of the county, as well as students who live in several apartment complexes along the road.

The project also included widening about a mile and a half of Blackjack Road.

Oktibbeha County, MSU, and the state all chipped in on the 7 million dollar tab.