Road dedication: Caledonia honors veteran with highway renaming

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) – When people who live in Caledonia ride down part of Highway 45, they will always remember a favorite son.

The City of Caledonia honored a beloved veteran by renaming a road well traveled.

Bradford Freeman’s family and friends all gathered for the road dedication name.

Freeman parachuted into France with others in his unit to set the stage for the Army to move onto the beaches at Normandy.

Freeman’s daughter Beverly Bowls and State Senator Chuck Younger said he deserved the honor.

“Today we are dedicating part of 45 North, where you turn in to Caledonia to Bradford Freeman who is one of our heroes of Lowndes County and we passed legislation in the senate to rename part of the highway after him,” said Younger.

“Its very important, we are really pleased that they decided to name the highway after him, he would be very pleased and we are very pleased because we will always see it and remember him when we go by,” said Bowls.

Private first class Bradford c. Freeman was the last remaining member of Easy Company in World War II, made famous by the movie Band of Brothers.

