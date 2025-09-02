Road Department worker follows in father’s footsteps

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The unofficial end of summer starts Monday.

Labor Day was created to recognize and highlight the hard work of American workers.

It comes full circle for Lowndes County Road Manager Tyrone Cunningham.

He started his new position in January.

However, his journey with the Road Department began 40 years ago when he was in high school.

“It’s just amazing the way things work, the way that God works things out,” said Tyrone.

From 1985 to 1987, Tyrone worked alongside his father, Felix Cunningham, in the summer.

He said he tried different jobs over the years, but he returned to the Road Department in 2002 and has been there ever since.

Tyrone said Lowndes County Supervisor Leroy Brooks helped him get the job officially.

“I did various labors, I did various tasks … weed eating, pothole patching, bushhogging, and just various things. And then, ultimately, I got my CDL license, and I was put in a dump truck, where I drove a dump truck for years,” said Tyrone.

Tyrone said his father, Felix, drove a garbage truck for the Lowndes County Road Department in the early 80s and worked there for 13 years.

“At one time, Lowndes County did have a garbage collection, where they actually had garbage truck drivers. They had some in District 3, District 1, and across the river. And my father drove for District 3 in that area, Yorkville, and down 69,” said Tyrone.

Tyrone said his job as Road Manager was challenging in the beginning of the year because of frequent storms.

However, he said his employees made it better.

“(They all) come out and do what they’re supposed to do. They’re knowledgeable in what … they’re supposed to do. So, it just makes the job a lot easier to have men around you that’s willing to do the job and do that what you’ve asked of them,” said Tyrone.

It took steps to get where Tyrone is now.

Although his father, Felix, passed away many years ago, Tyrone said he owes much of his success to his father because he taught him strong work ethic at a young age.

“It makes me proud, the fact that my father would be looking at me now, thinking that he did a good job, realizing that the things that he instilled in me caused me to be able to work hard and to do the things that I’ve done. And trust in the Lord, first of all, to get the points of where I am,” said Tyrone.

Cunningham and others from the Road Department will be taking their holiday on Monday.

