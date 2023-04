Road near Crawford will be closed Tuesday; No detours available

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A road closing in Lowndes County just east of Crawford may affect your morning commute on Tuesday.

Tarlton Road from Highway 45 to Nick Hairston Road will be closed to traffic from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Crews will be replacing a culvert along that stretch of roadway. There will be no detours available.

