Road paving project begins in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Crews begin their first full week of paving in Columbus.

Falcon Contracting is starting work in Ward one.

This afternoon paving was being done along south 11th Street.

City leaders are using $6.9 million from Internet sales tax money to pay for the projects.

Those funds have been saved over several years.

Once work is complete in Ward one, crews will complete paving projects in each of the city’s wards.

Total, this will amount to about 90 different paving tasks.

No timeline has been given on when work will be completed.

