Road work to be expected on U.S. 82 in Oktibbeha Co.

PHOTO CREDIT MGN ONLINE

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Drivers in Oktibbeha County need to expect lane closures on Highway 82 and County Lake Road Area.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation has begun work installing a Low Cost Directional Median to improve safety at the intersection.

Drivers entering U.S. 82 off County Lake Road. will only be able to make a right-hand turn to go East or West.

Motorists must then merge into the left lane and make a left turn or U-turn at the nearest median crossover to go in the direction they intend to travel.

Once the work is complete, motorists will be able to make the left turns off of U.S. 82 onto County Lake Road.

Drivers are advised to slow down when going through the area and be aware of workers in the road.

MDOT crews are expected to work until 6 pm.

