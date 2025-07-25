Road work to be expected this weekend in Tupelo

PHOTO CREDIT MGN ONLINE

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – If you are driving in the Tupelo area, you may want to take an alternate route.

Starting tomorrow, July 28, the City of Tupelo’s Public Works Department will have a contractor milling or paving streets.

The roads being worked on are listed there on your screen

Public Works is requesting that people not park any vehicles on the street within the hours of 7 am to 5 pm to allow for street improvements to be performed during this timeframe.

Work will run until August 1, weather permitting.

