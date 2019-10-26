TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Rain could not stop an annual event from taking place in Tupelo today.

The 4th annual Robins Street Art Stroll moved inside the Church Street School. Forty-five area artists utilized six classrooms and the halls to show their stuff.

The event was created to allow local artists to promote themselves.

Susan McGulkin, the chairman of the Robins Street Art Stroll, says the historic neighborhood is well known for hosting special events like a Kentucky Derby party and a Christmas light display coming up in December.

“Well, we’re close to downtown, and we just have a vibrant group of people in our neighborhood that like to enjoy these social events,” said McGulkin.

And they even had a band from Pontotoc on stage in the auditorium to provide a little entertainment for those in attendance. McGulkin says the Art Stroll has been very helpful in getting local artists work in front of the public.