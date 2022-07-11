Robust rain chances midweek bring hope for drought relief

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Chances for rain Wednesday and Thursday bring hope for more drought relief, in a week where conditions remain dry for the most-part. Highs sit in the mid to low 90s throughout the week, even briefly dipping into the 80s with Thursday’s rain event. MONDAY: Highs sit in the low 90s in the afternoon as mostly clear skies prevail throughout the region. No rain is expected. Lows bottom out in the mid 70s overnight.

TUESDAY: No major changes to the pattern occur Tuesday. Some more clouds add the possibility of afternoon shade for some, as temperatures top out in the mid to low 90s. No rain is expected. Lows sit in the mid to low 70s overnight.

REST OF THE WEEK: We continue to decreases in temperature, especially with the chances for showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday. Highs drop to their lowest in a while with afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s Thursday. Rain chances taper off afterward but any rain that does fall this week should aid in combating the drought situation. Lows sit in the low 70s throughout next week.