Rock To Roll Shiloh Saturday

SHILOH, TN – On Saturday evening, August 25, Shiloh National Military Park will present another free Concert-in-the-Park in commemoration of the National Park Service’s 102nd anniversary. The show on the front lawn of the park’s Visitor Center will celebrate the birth of the National Park Service in 1916.

Headlining the event will be Derek St. Holmes, the original lead singer for Ted Nugent.

St. Holmes sang on all of Nugent’s most famous songs in the 1970s including Stranglehold, Cat Scratch Fever, Hey Baby, Just What the Doctor Ordered, and Snakeskin Cowboys to name a few. The albums he performed on remain rock-and-roll classics: “Ted Nugent,” “Free for All,” “Cat Scratch Fever,” and the live album “Double Live Gonzo.” These four albums have sold more than 10 million records in the United States alone.

St. Holmes also fronted the band Whitford/St. Holmes which also featured Brad Whitford of Aerosmith. St. Holmes toured again with Nugent from 2011 to 2014 and appeared on his 2014 CD “Shutup and Jam!” Whitford/St. Holmes reunited in 2015 for the CD release entitled “Reunion” and a tour opening for Whitesnake.

Also in 2014, Derek announced that Gibson would release a signature guitar in his name. The guitar is a white Gibson SG custom with an ebony fingerboard and three humbucker pickups and fitted with a vibrola.

“If you grew up listening to rock-and-roll in the late-1970s or listen to classic rock radio today, you know Derek St. Holmes’ voice,” said Superintendent Dale Wilkerson. “Shiloh is proud to be able to bring free entertainment to the park in celebration of the National Park Service’s birthday, and we invite all of our friends and neighbors to come hear some great musical performances.” The concert starts at 5:30 pm and is FREE. Opening the show will be Muscle Shoals area favorites, Kerry Gilbert Band, and the Savannah “school of rock” band, WIRED.

Concert goers are invited to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and picnic baskets. Join Shiloh and celebrate the 102nd birthday of the National Park Service with rockin’ blues on the battlefield.