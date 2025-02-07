Rodeo comes to town this weekend in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Grab your hats and boots, the rodeo is in town this weekend.

The Starkville Rotary Classic Rodeo gallops into the Mississippi Horse Park starting tonight, February 7.

Competitors from across the country will be saddling up for a weekend of family fun.

The popular event serves as the major fundraiser for the Starkville Rotary Club, helping them support a variety of programs around the community.

The rodeo draws big crowds, in part because it draws top talent.

Organizers schedule it for the same weekend as the Dixie National Rodeo in Jackson, giving competitors a chance to get more “go rounds” in.

