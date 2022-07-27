“Rodeo” Showcase at East Mississippi Community College

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Heavy Civil Construction class completes their final test by competing in the “Rodeo” showcase.

The showcase isn’t just for bragging rights on their new skills. It can also put them in the driver’s seat for future job opportunities.

Students in East Mississippi Community College’s Heavy Civil Construction program learned a lot in eight weeks, and most of it was hands-on.

Chandler Poole student of EMCC says, “A couple of companies come out here watch us do it. The last day of our class we kind go out with something a little fun a little laid back and showcase your skills.”

These EMCC Students received their certificates of completion and they’re encouraging others to follow them into this line of work.

Another student at EMCC Lamar Hobson says, “It will be a good thing, if they like being outside, working outside it will be the thing for them.”

And with the growing demand for construction workers these students are eager to roll into their new career.

“I think this is a good opportunity to go do this career and have it on your resume and get a little experience that you wouldn’t get right off the back in the field it might take you a couple of years to get this experience. This field is hungry new, young employees, people who want to learn,” says Chandler Poole.

The Heavy Civil Construction program welcomes both women and men to join their next session and advises future students to go online to register here.