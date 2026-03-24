Rollercoaster Temps

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A warm front Wednesday then a cold front Friday will cause a temperature whiplash for the rest of this week. We’ve got temperatures ranging from the low 70s all the way up to the upper 80s for the next 7 days.

Today – Cloud cover and isolated rain chances are helping to keep us cool in the low 70s for today.

Next 3 Days – Tomorrow begins the warm up into the upper 70s thanks to a warm front passing through the area. Thursday is expected to be the hottest day this week with highs in the upper 80s and lots of sunshine. A cold front coming through Friday will bring temperatures back down.

This Weekend – Another nice weekend is ahead, a little bit more comfortable than last weekend. Highs will reach the upper 60s Saturday and into the mid to upper 70s with mostly sunny conditions Sunday.

Brianna Teer