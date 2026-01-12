Rollercoaster week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – There will be multiple fronts throughout the week. Temperatures will be up and down with intervals of rain.

MONDAY NIGHT: It is going to be a COLD night. Temperatures will be dropping into the middle 20s. Widespread frost is likely going into the morning.

TUESDAY: A cold start to the morning will be warmer by the afternoon, reaching highs in the lower 60s. The sky will be partly cloudy, but there will be plenty of sun too. Lows will be in the upper 30s, with clouds progressively getting heavier overnight.

WEDNESDAY: The first cold front of the week will bring scattered showers through Wednesday morning. Afternoon highs will drop slightly into the middle 50s. Winds will be gusty with the passing of the front, up to 20MPH. Lows will fall into the middle 20s again.