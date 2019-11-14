Roo on the run in Lee County area

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – There is a kangaroo on the run in the Lee County area and owners are trying to track it down.

This young kangaroo slipped away from its owner over the weekend and is likely hanging out in the woods near the Guntown or Saltillo area.

The AWOL animal is a new member of the stock for a petting zoo and decided to flee before it got settled in with his stablemates.

John Mark Johnson stressed that if you spot the kangaroo please do not try to approach it. Instead, call him at 662 401 2738.

He said reports that the Kangaroo has been seen in Monroe County are very likely mistaken and he believed the Kangaroo is still in the Guntown area, but said enough time has passed he might have slipped into the southern parts of Prentiss or the eastern edge of Union.