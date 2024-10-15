Room to Room hosts ‘Kissing Cancer Goodbye” event in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Northeast Mississippi furniture store is partnering with the Health Care Foundation of North Mississippi to raise money to help cancer patients and their families.

During the month of October, Room to Room Furniture is collecting items for the pantry at the Cancer Center, and also raising money for the Patient Care Cancer Fund.

The campaign is called “Kissing Cancer Goodbye.” For a five dollar donation, donors can add a loved ones name to Room to Room’s Wall of Heroes. Also, people are encouraged to visit the pink lips couch at Room to Room, take a selfie, post it with the hashtag “Kissing cancer goodbye” for a chance to win a weekend getaway.

Also, non perishable food items can be dropped off at Room to Room or Brooks Grocery. All donations up to 5 thousand dollars will be matched and go to patients and their families to help with unexpected expenses.

