Rose Drug store in West Point is closing before January ends

A long-time drug store in West Point is closing after decades of being in business

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- A long-time drug store in West Point is closing after decades of being in business. Rose Drug Store has been a staple for many people in Clay county for medicine, gifts, and other goodies.

The store is expected to close its doors on January 25, 2023, so there’s still time for shoppers to clear out the shelves.

“I will miss the people and the times I’ve had with them and helping others,” said store co-owner Connie Hudson.

For over a century, Rose Drug store has been a staple in West Point

The one-stop shop has seen countless customers walk in and out of its door.

Co-owner Connie Hudson has been working at the store since she was a teenager

“It started with my dad and Mr. Rose and then my dad and mom, they really established this as a gift shop and a drug store,” said Hudson.

Hudson said she and the other owners are getting older and the time has to close shop.

It’s news that customers have not been pleased to hear.

“They’re upset because they’ve always seen this store here, I’m very upset because I’m hoping this store stays and I’m hoping that someone will take ownership of making this a gift shop,” said Hudson.

Customers that get their prescriptions filled at rose drug store won’t be able to get those refills at this location anymore. All prescriptions will be filled at CVS starting January 26, 2023.

“Unless they have gone somewhere else that they would like to go to and they will call here before January 26 and they can have it transferred or they can call CVS after January 26 and they will have transferred to wherever they would want to go,” said Hudson.

The store’s last day under Rose Drug Stores’ management will be January 25, but on the 27th people are encouraged to help clear out the store.

“Some things will be marked down, we have over-the-counter like aspirin and stuff like that, they will be 50% off, it’s 50% off now, and it will be 50% off afterward, and there’s that will be marked down more,” said Hudson.

Hudson said she and the other two co-owners want to thank everyone that has supported Rose Drug over the years.

After the store closes, the contact information will change. The new phone number will be (662) 494-3342.

