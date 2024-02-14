Round two, new name: Wynbridge State University of Mississippi

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The second time’s a charm for Mississippi University for Women. W leaders unveiled the second proposed name for the university: Wynbridge State University of Mississippi.

This comes just weeks after the university went back to the drawing board after receiving overwhelming pushback against its first proposal, Mississippi Brightwell University.

One by one, Columbus and MUW leaders took to the podium to announce the recognition of the University’s proposed new name and the direction they are heading for the future.

“It has not been an easy process, change rarely is,” said Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin.

“By ensuring our commitment and the law we promise our community, the graduates past present, and future will remain united as W grads. The proposed legislation states that we will continue to be known as the W but our new formal name will be Wynbridge State University of Mississippi,” said University President Nora Miller.

“All we are looking for is we see that we will accept the change. We are looking for progress,” said MUW alumna Lavern Green Leech.

Wynbridge State University of Mississippi is the second proposed name the university has released this year.

After backlash to Mississippi Brightwell University, MUW leaders headed back to the drawing board offering name proposal opportunities. Then, eventually releasing a survey with the top three picks.

President Nora Miller said they were excited about the response and the new chapter that is unfolding.

“It’s great seeing all these people here we had no idea this many people would show up. So many students and community members showing their support. And they understand the importance of having a healthy university here,” said Miller.

A pioneer for the University, Laverne Green Leech was also invited to speak at The W’s announcement.

Green Leech brought the crowd to their feet as she spoke about changes such as being one of six to integrate the university, name changes over the years, and the inclusiveness of men.

She said change is progressive and that has her support.

“The missions did not change. The buildings did not change. Just the name. And change brings about progress. Progress brings about change. It’s always going to be the W as we said and we love the W. So, we have got to support it,” said Green Leech.

Samuel Garrie is the Student Government Association President.

WCBI spoke with him after the announcement of the first name change and caught back up to hear his thoughts now.

“It’s super exciting to announce again. You know, let this proposed name be who we really are and what we represent here on campus,” said Garrie.

While the university’s new name is out there, Miller said the job isn’t finished yet.

“Our next step is contacting the legislators letting them know of your support and we will just work it on the way through,” said Miller.

The name change proposal will have to be sent to the legislature before February 19.

That’s the deadline for general bills in this session.

If passed, Wynbridge State University of Mississippi will go into effect by July 1.

