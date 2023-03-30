Rounds after round of storms set up over next week

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Yet more chances for storms take shape next week as our next big severe weather threat takes aim Friday night into Saturday morning. Mild to warm conditions prevail throughout the week.

FRIDAY: Warmer temperatures in the low 80s and strong southerly winds will boost instability in the region ahead of our severe weather threat later that night. At the moment, the greatest risk for severe weather is concentrated in the northern half of our viewing area with damaging winds and a few tornadoes being the risk factors there. We will continue to update you on the situation as it evolves.