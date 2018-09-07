‘Royalty Ball’ Set For Saturday In Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- An evening of entertainment, food and other fun activities is in store for children at an event this weekend that also helps a well known children’s hospital.

The first ever “Royalty Ball” will take place Saturday night at the Bel Air Country Club in Tupelo.

There will be carriage rides, opportunities for guests to visit with Princes and Princesses and many more activities.

It is sponsored by “All That Sparkles Event Planning” and is geared to children ages two to twelve.

Part of the proceeds will go to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital.

“I’m a registered nurse so it is near and dear to my heart so anything to give back to children as well as the medical field. It’s just something we thought of after planning, we love to do special events for children and it makes the kids, their imagination goes wild once they see the decorations, the princesses and they just enjoy it so much,” said Nikki Williams, owner of “All That Sparkles.”

For more information call 662-346-9096.