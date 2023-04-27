Ruling reversed that held Starkville pastor liable for $450K

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The state court of appeals reversed a ruling that held a Starkville pastor liable for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

An Oktibbeha County jury found Pastor Joseph Stone and Second Street Baptist Church Head Deacon Terry Miller liable for $450,000 for work that was not done on a construction project that started in 2015.

The Mississippi Court of Appeals reversed that decision. A majority of the judges contend the church trustees lack the authority to maintain the lawsuit under their own church’s constitution.

Contractor Donald Crowther pleaded guilty to fraud in the case.

Read the full document here: Opinion and Judgment of Mississippi Court of Appeals – Reversed and Rendered

