Ruling upheld: Aberdeen Ward 3 candidate kept off ballot

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – An Aberdeen Ward 3 candidate will not be on the ballot after a ruling from the Mississippi Supreme Court.

In the ruling, justices upheld the trial court’s decision to keep Albert Barker Jr. off the ballot.

Two people questioned Barker’s residency in Monroe County Circuit Court.

The high court said Barker does not meet the two-year residency requirement.

This means he would not be able to win the primary or be on the general election ballot.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X