NORTH MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Here’s a reminder that polls will be open at 7 AM tomorrow for the two runoffs in our area.

Those races are for, as you just heard, state Senate District 15 and House District 37.

- Advertisement -

Senate District 15 covers portions of Montgomery, Webster, Choctaw, Oktibbeha Counties.

House District 37 covers portions of Lowndes, Oktibbeha, and Clay Counties.

Lynn Wright and David Chism are in that runoff.

Polls close at 7 PM.