Runoff race to fill house seat in Miss. legislature comes down to 2 votes

NORTH MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – A difference of a couple of votes is the deciding factor in an extremely close race to fill a house seat in the Mississippi legislature.

Andrew Stepp and Perry Van Bailey met again at the polls in a runoff Tuesday.

The final unofficial total has Bailey with 1,189 votes. Stepp has 1,187 votes.

The special election for House District 23 was set to replace Jim Beckett. Beckett took a full-time job as the executive director of the Public Utilities Staff.

The district includes voters in Calhoun, Grenada, Lafayette, and Webster counties.

