Rural healthcare workers facing long shifts and limited supplies

Long shifts and limited supplies, these are just are few of the obstacles nurses and doctors are facing in smaller communities.

While major cities have been hit hard by the coronavirus, healthcare workers in rural areas are also on the front line of COVID-19.

Long shifts and limited supplies — these are just are few of the obstacles nurses and doctors are facing in smaller communities.

- Advertisement -

“Everyone is communicated very specific instructions and we’re trying to do that for the good of the patient and their family members and anyone they may come into contact with,” said Dr. Dustin Gentry with Winston Medical Center.

Dr. Gentry said if a patient is diagnosed with the coronavirus, healthcare workers must follow strict guidelines.

“For patients that come in through the emergency room and get admitted to the hospital, those patients are given cautions. We have negative air pressure rooms, we have contingency plans in case we run out of spaces or PPE. We are discussing appropriate care and we’re reaching out to specialists often to provide standard care as it evolves,” said Gentry.

In Tyler Holmes Memorial Hospital, employees are using the same protocol to mandate COVID-19.

However, Director of Nursing Jeffrey Whitfield said keeping personal protective equipment on hand is becoming a challenge.

“We’re having to reuse some, and we’re storing our mask in a paper bag as long as it doesn’t get soiled or wet or anything. Gowns we typically throw away after one use. We really don’t know what this thing is capable of yet, there’s a lot of unknowns and that’s what makes it so scary. We’re taking it head-on, stuff changes all the time,” said Whitfield.

That’s why health workers are making sure to keep the virus ‘in’ so there’s a standing chance to flatten the curve.

“This situation just gets worse and worse if we don’t follow those rules and it just makes our job even harder. If you’re being told one thing and someone else if being told another thing that rises a-lot of confusion. There’s a lot of specific guidelines and we’re all trying to the best we can,” said nurse practitioner Heather Gilmire.

The CDC guidelines for social distancing and cleaning remains the same, whether you live in a rural community or a more populated area.