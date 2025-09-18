Rural King opens its doors in the city of Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Area shoppers have a new place to go for their outdoor, lawn, and garden supplies.
Less than a year after announcing its plans for the former K-Mart location in Columbus, Rural King opened its doors on September 18.
This is the first Mississippi store for the Illinois-based farm and outdoor store.
Columbus and Lowndes County provided tax incentives to help bring Rural King to the city.
The company pumped an estimated $8 million into renovating the former K-Mart store on Highway 45.
It plans to lease out about 20,000 square feet of the space to another retailer.
Rural King is open from 7 am to 9 pm.
The store’s Grand Opening is set for September 26 through September 28.
You can check their Facebook page for more information.