RV company lays off employees; job fair happening in Tishomingo County

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Another well-known company has laid off workers in our area.

Tiffin Motorhomes has sent notices to employees at each of its plants that their jobs were cut. The exact numbers aren’t known, but WCBI was told the layoffs impact workers at each of the company’s manufacturing plants, including Belmont and Burnsville in Mississippi and Red Bay, Alabama.

The layoffs were reportedly due to decreased demand for RVs because of the sluggish economy.

A job fair was held last week and the “Governor’s Job Fair Network of Mississippi” has another job fair set for next month in Tishomingo County.

That job fair is set for January 19, 2023 at the Tishomingo County Fairgrounds Building. That is located at 108 County Road 187 in Iuka.

The job fair will start at 9 a.m. and wrap up at 1 p.m.

