SAFE, INC. expands services with new office space in downtown Tupelo

‘SAFE is an emergency shelter, we do dual services, domestic violence and sexual assault, family dynamics, workforce, and a housing program where we give a person a hand up, not a hand out,” said Dr. Zowee Shanks, who is executive director of SAFE, which is an acronym for ‘Shelter and Assistance in Family Emergencies.’ She says having offices off campus, on South Broadway, away from the shelter, allows the public to find out about the non-profit, while protecting the privacy of shelter residents.

“This gives the community the opportunity to come meet with us so we don’t expose the shelter,” Dr. Shanks said.

The downtown office will allow SAFE to expand its counseling options to women who choose not to live in the shelter.

‘A lot of times, women will not come into the shelter. We also do mobile advocacy, and that is what this office allows us to do. For women who will not go to the shelter, but also need case management and prevention, we can do that in this location,” Shanks said.

Board Member Mindy Lovern says the new office space will also make it easier for SAFE to recruit new volunteers.

‘If you want to be involved in an organization that is making a difference in people’s lives day by day, this is the organization. We have an open need for affiliate board members. Everyone who serves on our board serves a unique purpose,” Lovern said.

And more volunteers would allow SAFE to help even more people in crisis.