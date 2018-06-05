TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Students who want to earn extra money babysitting had a chance to take a class that teaches babysitting basics and a whole lot more.

The interactive “Safe Sitter” babysitting class was held at Healthworks! in Tupelo.

Children ages 11 and up spent Tuesday learning basics of child care, first aid and many other skills that can be used in babysitting, or taking care of siblings.

It’s a way for students to also learn skills they can use through adulthood.

“There is a whole section dedicated strictly to life and business skills and this teaches kids the responsibility of having a first job and being responsible for other people and for yourselves and for that safety as well as we also touch on the online safety portion, kids are on their phones and on their apps these days, so just being safe in every aspect of your life,” said Rebekah Wilson, of Healthworks!

“Healthworks!” will host another “Safe Sitter” class in August.